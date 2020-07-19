Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Xilinx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Xilinx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,116 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $132,350,000 after buying an additional 142,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 494.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,673. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

