Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $404.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $333.00 to $404.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.