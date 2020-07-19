Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $404.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $333.00 to $404.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.
DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15.
In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
