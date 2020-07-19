Raymond James Increases Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target to $19.00

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,377,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $16,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

