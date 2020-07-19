Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,848 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Halliburton by 55.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 207.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.