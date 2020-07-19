Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

