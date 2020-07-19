Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 214,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Prologis by 2,497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 93,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

