Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,682 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $135.95 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.