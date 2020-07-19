Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

