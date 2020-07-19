Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 344.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.28.

PYPL opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

