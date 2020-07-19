Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $542,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Baidu by 249.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after buying an additional 149,922 shares during the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.5% during the first quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Baidu by 91.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 191,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.55.

Baidu stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

