Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,069,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,201,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,663,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

