Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

