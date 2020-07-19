Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 3,551 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after acquiring an additional 265,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

