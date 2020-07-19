Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hershey by 781.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $657,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hershey by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.13.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.