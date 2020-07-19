Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

