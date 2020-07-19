Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

