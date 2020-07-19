Stephane Bancel Sells 19,000 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,704,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,671,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $620,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $657,568.38.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $566,280.00.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $669,939.90.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $569,250.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $298,024.32.
  • On Friday, June 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $713,682.06.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $201,978.00.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $639,011.10.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,878 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $305,704.26.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. Equities analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

