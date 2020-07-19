First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $163,000 Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,297,000 after buying an additional 1,645,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $13,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after purchasing an additional 813,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 579,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $268,560. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.