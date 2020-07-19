First Financial Corp IN Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.