Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.