Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 10.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.6% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

