Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

