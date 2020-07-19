Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

