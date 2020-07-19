Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.94. The company has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

