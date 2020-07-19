Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

