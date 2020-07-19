Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

