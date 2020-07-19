Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Prudential Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Miller acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $108,460.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

