271 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,429,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,916,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $295.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

