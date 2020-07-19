271 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,429,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,916,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $295.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Bancorp Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Bancorp Inc
271 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
271 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,059 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,059 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CB Financial Services Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CB Financial Services Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report