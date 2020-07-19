Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

