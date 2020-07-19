Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,059 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

