Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,059 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

