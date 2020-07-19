Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 2,400 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,890 shares of company stock worth $87,735 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. CB Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

