Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

WBA opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

