Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288,210 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

