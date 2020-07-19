PGGM Investments Sells 15,300 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $225.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.06.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.