Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,300 Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBI. ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of HTBI opened at $14.25 on Friday. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $242.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million.

In other news, Director Laura C. Kendall acquired 6,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $94,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

