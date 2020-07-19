2,334 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after buying an additional 292,125 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

