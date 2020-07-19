2,334 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after buying an additional 292,125 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CB Financial Services Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CB Financial Services Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Shares Sold by PGGM Investments
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Shares Sold by PGGM Investments
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
PGGM Investments Sells 15,300 Shares of Rockwell Automation
PGGM Investments Sells 15,300 Shares of Rockwell Automation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report