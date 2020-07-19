Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

