Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,410 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banner by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Banner by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Banner by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Banner by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANR opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

