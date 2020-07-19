PGGM Investments Takes Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of NetApp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NetApp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in NetApp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109,178 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

NTAP stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

