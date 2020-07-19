Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 277.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

