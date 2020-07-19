Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 200 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AZN stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

