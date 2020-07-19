Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 302 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 85.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 4,657.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.0% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 8,672.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $6,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,607,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

