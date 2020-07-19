Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $91.48 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.