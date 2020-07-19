Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU opened at $56.56 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In related news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock worth $959,014. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

