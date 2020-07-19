SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $16,223,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $14,216,000.

MDY stock opened at $334.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

