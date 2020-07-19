Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 151 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ball by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ball by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.