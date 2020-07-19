Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after buying an additional 669,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after buying an additional 1,341,529 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $155,052,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,093,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,683,000 after buying an additional 398,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

EXPD stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

