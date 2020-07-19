PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of PPG opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

