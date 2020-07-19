Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $27.00 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW).

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.