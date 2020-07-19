Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 7,383 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.